Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce chasing Zach Collaros’ ‘coattails’ in Super Bowl LIX

Travis Kelce has cemented himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history but he’s still trying to live up to the legacy of his college roommate.

Ahead of his third straight Super Bowl appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star was asked whether he could match the five consecutive championship games made by his friend, Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros.

“Zacharelli, that’s my guy right there, man. The Big Red great, Steubenville’s finest right there. I’ve got so much love for Zach, I’ve always been chasing his coattails,” Kelce told Bob ‘The Moj’ Marjanovich on media day. “As a college roommate with him, I just love everything he’s been able to do up there in Canada and obviously a brotherhood that’ll never be broken.”

Kelce and Collaros have remained close since sharing a house alongside Travis’ brother Jason during their time at the University of Cincinnati. The seven-time All-Pro tight end wore Collaros’ Blue Bombers jersey on his massively popular ‘New Heights’ podcast earlier this year and has made the trek to at least one CFL game to watch his buddy in 2019. Meanwhile, the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player has been to several Chiefs playoff games to support Kelce, including the AFC Championship game this year.

The two friends currently sit tied at three championship rings each, with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend hoisting Lombardi Trophies in 2020, 2023, and 2024 and Collaros lifting Grey Cups in 2012, 2019, and 2021. However, Collaros still has the edge in title game appearances with seven to Kelce’s four.

With the Chiefs and Bombers becoming dynasties in their respective leagues, the relationship between the two former Bearcats has become an annual talking point. However, they aren’t the only notable CFL-NFL roommate combo featured in Super Bowl LIX. Chiefs’ wide receiver and five-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins also gave a media day shoutout to his former Clemson teammate, B.C. Lions’ cornerback Garry Peters.

“I love Garry Peters — that was actually my roommate my freshman year,” Hopkins said when asked about the two-time All-CFL selection. “I’m pretty sure he’s still making plays on the ball, that’s all that matters. I love GP.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles’ special teams coordinator Michael Clay fondly recalled his freshman year at Oregon spent living with recently retired Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo.

“I don’t know if I’ve got a Bo story but I have seen that man house a whole Costco-sized thing of muffins in one sitting,” he laughed. “But Boseko as my first college roommate is always near and dear to my heart. Boseko’s awesome.”

“Friday afternoons after class, we’d sit down there for a long time and play some Rockband and get our weekend started that way. I’ll give it to Bo (as the better player). We each had our own little niches but it was just a good time. Two college kids just having a good ol’ time on a Friday night.”

The Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.