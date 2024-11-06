Zach Collaros sent Kelce brothers Blue Bombers gear for ‘New Heights’ but Jason lost his package

Things didn’t go according to plan when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers sent Travis and Jason Kelce gear to wear on the brothers’ ultra-popular podcast.

Travis wore a Zach Collaros jersey on ‘New Heights’ last week, creating a buzz on social media. Jason was also supposed to wear Bombers paraphernalia but wasn’t able to do so after losing the package.

“Jason, well, it got a little FUBAR. Jason’s stuff wasn’t there yet. They were supposed to do it this week. We got him shirts and outfits for the kids and his dogs — somewhere buried in all the beer in his garage,” Collaros said with a laugh.

“Jason claims he can’t find the package anywhere. He says: ‘You know me, my house is a mess.’ I don’t really feel like pestering him about it. If he does [wear it], he does. But Travis did, so I guess we’ll take that.”

The one problem is the superstar tight end put the jersey on the wrong week. The game plan was for both Kelce brothers to wear Blue Bombers gear on the podcast episode leading into Saturday’s West Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Travis must not have got the memos and he wore it during the bye. It’s alright, it’s still pretty cool. It was neat to see for everybody. Shouldn’t I get paid for that?” Collaros joked.

“He’s a good friend of mine. We thought it’d be cool to send him some stuff, him and Jason. They’re always game for it, they’re fans of the CFL. They’ve watched ever since I’ve been up here and we continue to support each other.”

Collaros played with the Kelce brothers at the University of Cincinnati from 2008 to 2011. Travis and Jason went on to become Super Bowl champions and All-Pros in the NFL with the former’s fame reaching new heights after going public about his relationship with international pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The last time the Kelce brothers were in Canada to watch Collaros play was June 13, 2019 as Saskatchewan and Hamilton kicked off the CFL season at Tim Hortons Field. Tiger-Cats’ linebacker Simoni Lawrence delivered a headshot to the veteran QB.

“We were supposed to go down to Toronto to party for the Raptors winning the NBA championship. I had to fly back to Sask because of the concussion,” Collaros said. “That was a tough loss for me, for sure. I’m pretty sure my buddies who were all up for it, they all went down and had a good time.”

Collaros said there are no current plans for either of the Kelce brothers to attend the West Final or Grey Cup, if the Blue Bombers advance. Travis is in the middle of his season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason is working as an analyst for ESPN.

“I know [Jason’s] busy with work. If not for that, that would probably be a reality — they’re busy, I’m busy. I’m not going to badger him over stuff like that,” Collaros said.

Nonetheless, the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup champion, along with the Blue Bombers staff, were able to create a “cool” moment for the CFL. The league could use more fun marketing ideas just like it.