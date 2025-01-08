Former CFL player, coach Winston October hired as offensive coordinator at William & Mary

The College of William & Mary has hired former CFL player and assistant coach Winston October as their new offensive coordinator.

The 48-year-old spent the past three seasons at the University of Richmond where he served as their offensive coordinator and receivers coach. The team finished first in the Coastal Athletic Association Football Conference (CAA) with a 10-3 record before losing to Lehigh University in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

“I am proud to officially announce Winston October as our new offensive coordinator,” said head coach Mike London in a statement. “Our team, staff, and I’m sure Tribe fans will welcome Winston back to William & Mary Football. He was an integral member of the coaching staff during the 2015 CAA Championship season and has an impressive resumé of performance at the professional and collegiate levels.

“He is a veteran coach who has experience as a successful play-caller with demonstrated performance in winning championships. I’ve known him as a player, coach, and as a great person. I look forward to seeing an innovative offense that looks to highlight the skill sets of the talented group of players on this team.”

October played in the CFL from 1999 to 2004 in Montreal and Edmonton. He played on all three sides of the ball over 92 career games, recording 289 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, returning 432 punts and 192 kickoffs for a combined 8,359 yards and six scores, and making 47 tackles, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The native of Guyana, who attended high school in Woodbridge, Va., served as the receivers coach of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018 and 2019 before moving on to the Edmonton Elks as their passing game coordinator and receivers coach in 2020 and 2021.

William & Mary in an FCS program located in Williamsburg, Va. The team went 7-5 last season and finished tied for ninth in the CAA. The school’s alumni include Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductees Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons, Marv Levy, and Ralph Sazio.