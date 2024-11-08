Riders lose left tackle Trevor Reid for West Final

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be a little weaker on Trevor Harris’ blindside for the West Final.

Rookie American left tackle Trevor Reid will be unable to play on Saturday after a knee injury while being rolled up on. The Louisville product has started all 18 regular season games plus one postseason contest in his first season in the CFL.

Veteran American Trevon Tate, who was acquired mid-season after being released by the Calgary Stampeders, will bump across the line from right tackle to serve as the blindside protector. The West Division finalist for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Logan Ferland, will move out to right tackle after playing centre last week and will be replaced by Peter Godber, who served as the sixth man in his return from injury last week. Former all-star guard Ryan Sceviour will dress as insurance.

The Riders will get a boost on the other side of the line of scrimmage, as veteran defensive tackle Anthony Lanier II is set to dress in a rotational role after sitting out the past few games as a healthy scratch. The 31-year-old has had a down year, recording just 10 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. However, the former NFLer has recorded 16 sacks in 42 career CFL games.

Rookie Canadian linebacker Melique Straker will return from a hip injury and can be expected to contribute on special teams after recording nine tackles in 10 games. Canadian defensive back Jaxon Ford (knee) has been placed on the one-game injured list, while running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon has been moved to the practice roster.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8-1) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) for the Western Final on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST at Princess Auto Stadium.