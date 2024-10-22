3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 20

Week 20 featured only three games in the CFL, just one of which had any playoff implications. The result may have been underwhelming had so many quarterbacks not had brilliant performances throwing the ball, combining for 14 passing touchdowns over 12 quarters of play.

Below we’ve recognized the best and worst performances of the week from across the country. These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2024 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 34-year-old dominated his former team in a 42-20 win and felt great about it, completing 24-of-37 pass attempts for 450 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. The performance put Mitchell over 5,000 yards for the third time in his career and the first time since 2018, which also happens to be the last time he won Most Outstanding Player. The Tiger-Cats won’t be in the playoffs but Mitchell’s performance could garner fresh support in this year’s M.O.P. voting.

Honourable mention: QB Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts

Defensive player of the week: LB Ryder Varga, B.C. Lions

Though he technically dressed in a backup role, Varga was key in B.C.’s effort to hold the Alouettes to a measly three points, recording eight tackles as he played all over the field. The University of Regina product has made 73 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one sack on the year, becoming a mainstay on the defensive side of the ball on the west coast.

Honourable mention: LB Ben Hladik, B.C. Lions

Special teams player of the week: LB James Peter, Ottawa Redblacks

Janarion Grant was mostly a non-factor on Saturday and James Peter was a big part of the reason why, making four special teams tackles and one forced fumble. The 25-year-old out of the University of Ottawa has now made nine special teams tackles on the year after almost doubling his season total this past weekend against the Argonauts.

Honourable mention: P Richie Leone, Ottawa Redblacks

Breakout player of the week: DL Clarence Hicks, Calgary Stampeders

If fans in Calgary are looking for reasons to feel optimistic heading into 2025, Hicks is certainly one of them. The six-foot-two, 229-pound native of Pensacola, Fla. sacked Bo Levi Mitchell twice on Friday night despite filling a depth role behind Julian Howsare. The 25-year-old now has 14 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one special teams tackle on the year.

Honourable mention: REC Stanley Berryhill III, B.C. Lions

Offensive line of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The unit of Brendan Bordner, Brandon Revenberg, David Beard, Coulter Woodmansey, and Jordan Murray was sensational against the Stampeders, providing time for Bo Levi Mitchell to shred Calgary’s secondary and helping Greg Bell rush for 139 yards on 15 carries. This marks the third time Hamilton’s offensive line has won this award this season.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts

Coach of the week: HC/OC Scott Milanovich, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Tiger-Cats had nothing but pride to play for this past week but looked like a playoff team in a one-sided win over Calgary. Milanovich predicted that Bo Levi Mitchell would find his old form before the season began and, despite a midseason slump and brief benching, his prognostication was correct.

Honourable mention: OC Jordan Maksymic, B.C. Lions

Best play of the week: DB Tarvarus McFadden, Toronto Argonauts

The 27-year-old made arguably the interception of the year when he lifted his left arm to bat the ball away from the outstretched hands of Nick Mardner. Instead of merely knocking the pass down, McFadden managed to secure the ball on his way to the turf, ending a Redblacks drive deep in Toronto territory.

Honourable mention: DB Jonathan Moxey, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Worst play of the week: REC Ayden Eberhardt, B.C. Lions

The rookie double-clutched a pass that hit him directly in the hands at Montreal’s seven-yard line but was unable to secure it, knocking it into the hands of linebacker Tyrice Beverette. This marked the second consecutive week in which a member of the Lions turned an easy catch into an interception, which feels like a less-than-ideal trend to carry into the playoffs.

Honourable mention: P Cody Grace, Calgary Stampeders

Best game of the week: Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts

This game was a dud until the fourth quarter when the Redblacks refused to fade away, scoring 25 unanswered points to get within a score of Toronto, who once led 38-6. Ottawa recovered two onside kicks from Lewis Ward, which was especially thrilling, as the two teams combined for 69 points, seven touchdown passes, and 831 yards of offence.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Worst game of the week: Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions

Vernon Adams Jr. put on an impressive performance in his return to the starting lineup but that was the only remotely entertaining part of this game. Montreal came out flat and never found a rhythm as Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander combined for a measly 134 passing yards and generated only three points.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats