Canadian FB/LB Bailey Feltmate retires from CFL to pursue coaching, nursing

Pending CFL free agent Bailey Feltmate has retired from professional football to accept a coaching position at Dalhousie University.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound native of Moncton, N.B., spent this past season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording one catch for five yards and eight special teams tackles over eight regular-season games, helping the team reach a fifth straight Grey Cup.

The 27-year-old was originally a second-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He spent three seasons with the team, making four defensive tackles and 35 special teams tackles over 43 regular-season games.

Feltmate will serve as the special teams coordinator with the Dalhousie Tigers this fall while also studying nursing at the school. The team competes in the Atlantic Football League (AFL) alongside the Holland College Hurricanes, University of New Brunswick Red Bombers, and Saint John Falcons. Dalhousie won last year’s Moosehead Cup after going a perfect 6-0 in the regular season.

“I am thankful for every opportunity that Winnipeg and Hamilton have given me over the past four years! I have gained so much appreciation for this sport and the opportunities it presents itself with,” wrote Feltmate in an exclusive statement to 3DownNation.

“Football will always be a part of my life and I will forever be grateful for the impact it has made on me not only as a football player but as a man. It has shaped me into the person I am today and I will take these lessons into the next chapter of life as a nurse and coach.”

Feltmate played collegiately at Acadia University where he won two Loney Bowls and was twice named a second-team All-Canadian at linebacker.