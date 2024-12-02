‘I’d have to turn it down’: Elks legend Ricky Ray not interested in coaching right now

The Edmonton Elks’ new management has been going back to the future in search of the franchise’s revival, but there is no chance that legendary former quarterback Ricky Ray will be hopping in his Delorean to rejoin the team.

In an interview with Reid Wilkins and Jay Milne of Edmonton Sports Talk, the 45-year-old ruled out any possibility that he could join the team’s coaching staff in the near future.

“Even if I got that call, I’d probably have to turn it down again,” Ray said. “I’m not ready or at the point in my life where I’m ready to make that commitment.”

A product of Sacramento State University, Ray arrived in Edmonton in 2002 and took over the starting QB job as a rookie. He would go on to play nine seasons in Green and Gold, interrupted only by a stint with the New York Jets in 2004, and led the team to two Grey Cup championships in 2003 and 2005. He was named the game’s MVP on both occasions.

Ray finished his career atop the Elks’ all-time record books in completions (3,225), yards (40,531), and touchdowns (210). He was the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player on five separate occasions and led the league in passing three times while in Edmonton, earning a place in the Wall of Honour in 2019.

After being traded to the Toronto Argonauts in 2012, Ray continued his dominance and won two more Grey Cups. Over 18 CFL seasons, he earned four division All-Star selections and retired in 2018 as one of only four players in league history with more than 60,000 yards passing.

The Canadian Football Hall of Famer has long been speculated as a future coaching candidate due to his cerebral style of play but has continued to kick the can down the road. With two of his former teammates, Chris Morris and Ed Hervey, recently hired as Edmonton’s president and general manager, many fans hoped a reunion could be in the works. Despite continued interest in the profession, it won’t happen on Mark Kilam’s inaugural staff.

“I’ve considered it, but nothing serious yet. It’s not good timing for me,” Ray explained. “I’m able to spend time with my family. I’ve got a couple of young girls, 13 and nine, that I get to be a part of their life every day. The idea of being gone for six months or making them move up with me and still not seeing them very much because I’m putting in so much time as a coach isn’t what I want to do right now.”

For now, Ray is content to live a family-focused life in California, where he has somewhat ironically picked up competitive distance running as a hobby. Coaching could still be in his future, but Elks fans will have to tide themselves over with the potential return of players like J.C. Sherritt instead.