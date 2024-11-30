The Edmonton Elks have hired Mark Kilam as the team’s head coach, per sources.

The Lethbridge, Alta. native emerged through the interview process with general manager Ed Hervey and president Chris Morris, impressing and earning a three-year contract through the 2027 season.

The 45-year-old has been coaching football in Alberta since his university playing days with the Golden Bears in 2002. Kilam played linebacker and served as a team captain during his time on campus in Edmonton from 1997 to 2001. He was a defensive assistant for Cochrane High School when the Cobras went undefeated and won three provincial championships.

Kilam joined the Stampeders in 2005 as Calgary’s strength and conditioning coach and defensive assistant. He was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2010 and earned his assistant head coach role in 2019. The Stamps won three Grey Cups during his tenure in Cowtown: 2008, 2014 and 2018.

During his time with the Red and White, he helped develop kicker Rene Paredes into a five-time CFL all-star and 2013 Most Outstanding Special Teams award winner. Rob Maver was a two-time CFL all-star punter. Roy Finch won the 2017 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award. Kilam’s special teams set the benchmark in the three-down league for over a decade.

The Stampeders parted ways with Kilam and defensive coordinator Brent Monson, after a last-place finish in 2024, missing the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. Both men have landed jobs elsewhere, with former players publicly campaigning for the former special teams coordinator to be hired as a bench boss.

The Elks have failed to qualify for the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, finishing with a 7-11 record in 2024. Head coach and general manager Chris Jones was fired after a 0-5 start with offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson taking the interim head coach role to end the season.