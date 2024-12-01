Riders’ J.C. Sherritt hot name in defensive coordinator market

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ run game coordinator and linebackers coach J.C. Sherritt has become a hot name in the defensive coordinator market.

The 36-year-old has interviewed for open positions with the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders. He’s also expected to be considered for the Edmonton Elks’ position once a new head coach is hired.

Sherritt spent the 2024 season with the Riders and led the league’s toughest run defence, averaging 80.3 rushing yards allowed per game. He worked under head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace as Saskatchewan led the CFL with 49 turnovers, including a league-best 24 forced fumbles and 14 recovered.

Prior to joining the Green and White, Sherritt spent four years working in the NCAA at Washington State, Auburn, and Cal Poly with roles including defensive analyst, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator.

The Truckee, Calif. native played eight seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Football Team. He recorded 528 tackles, 15 sacks, 14 interceptions, and seven fumble recoveries in 109 career games. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2012 and won the Grey Cup in 2015 with the Green and Gold.