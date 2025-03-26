Canadian DL Ali Saad tests for 25 NFL teams, four CFL teams at Bowling Green pro day

Canadian defensive lineman Ali Saad performed in front of a large number of NFL and CFL scouts at Bowling Green State University’s pro day on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 282-pound defender ran a 5.20-second forty-yard dash, per sources, with a 1.79-second ten-yard split. He also leaped 30.5 inches in the vertical jump and 106 inches (eight feet, ten inches) in the broad jump.

Saad measured in with hands just over 10 inches, arms a little over 32 inches, and a wingspan just over 77 inches. He did not complete the bench press due to a strained pectoral muscle.

The native of Windsor, Ont. played 44 games over four seasons with the Falcons, recording 78 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. He was a starter in 2023 and 2024.

Saad was originally a three-star recruit who committed to the University of Minnesota, where he redshirted in 2020. He transferred to Bowling Green in 2021.

Scouts from 25 NFL teams attended the pro day, as well as representatives from the Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bowling Green State University competes in the Mid-American Conference and is located in northwest Ohio, roughly 130 kilometres southwest of Detroit, Mich.