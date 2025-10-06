3DownNation Podcast: Argos and Redblacks eliminated, Lions surge, M.O.P. race update

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts being eliminated from postseason contention, who will finish second in the West Division as the B.C. Lions surge, whether Bo Levi Mitchell or Nathan Rourke will win Most Outstanding Player, Chad Kelly (essentially) being ruled out for the rest of the year, two former U Sports players starting in the NFL, and whether or not CFL fans are cancelling their tickets after the announcement regarding rule changes.

