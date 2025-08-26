Toronto Argonauts add former New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe to negotiation list

The Toronto Argonauts have added former NFL quarterback Bailey Zappe to their negotiation list.

The 26-year-old is best known for his two-year stint with the New England Patriots. He originally joined the team as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, going 4-4 as a starter. He also rushed for 83 yards and one score.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound passer has since been a member of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, starting one game for the Browns in 2024. He completed 51.6 percent of his passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with the Browns.

The native of Victoria, Texas spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Houston Christian University before transferring to Western Kentucky University in 2021. He was named the Conference USA Most Valuable Player that year after throwing for an FBS record 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His top target that year was Jerreth Sterns, who currently plays receiver for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.