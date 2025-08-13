Ottawa Redblacks DB Amari Henderson out for season with torn ACL: report

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Amari Henderson will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, as per TSN 1200 play-by-play man AJ Jakubec.

The 27-year-old native of Charlotte, N.C. started the first nine games of the season at field-side halfback, recording 18 defensive tackles and one interception. He has been replaced by Deandre Lamont for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The six-foot, 182-pound defender spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He played 37 regular-season games with the team, notching 109 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Henderson played collegiately at Wake Forest University where he was named second-team All-Conference in 2019. He had NFL stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent prior coming to the CFL but never dressed for a regular-season game with either team.

The Ottawa Redblacks (3-6) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-4) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, August 14 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 46-42 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Blue Bombers suffered a walkoff loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.