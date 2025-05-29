QB Cameron Dukes to fend off challengers in Toronto Argonauts’ preseason finale

Friday’s preseason clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats could mark the last hurrah for former Toronto Argonauts starting quarterback Cameron Dukes.

The 26-year-old has been named the starter alongside an inexperienced offensive lineup for the final exhibition game, with Chad Kelly still out with injury and Nick Arbuckle resting after being named the opening-day starter. Dukes earned that designation last season and started nine games while Kelly was suspended, but has since fallen out of favour.

In 36 CFL games, Dukes has thrown for 2,204 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while rushing for 447 yards and 12 majors. However, his spot as the Argos’ third-stringer could be in jeopardy following a strong preseason performance by rookie Tucker Horn and the signing of former Elks starter Jarret Doege earlier this week. Both are expected to see time in this game.

The Argos will host the Tiger-Cats at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont. at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, May 30. After this week’s preseason action, all nine CFL teams must finalize their cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31.