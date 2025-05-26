Tobias Harris retires after two seasons with Ottawa Redblacks for medical reasons

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back and return specialist Tobias Harris has retired after two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, citing medical reasons.

The five-foot-eight, 201-pound native of Pflugerville, Texas played 18 regular-season games with the Redblacks, recording 21 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one forced fumble. In 2024, he made six starts at field-side halfback and finished the year on the practice roster, though he was re-signed shortly after the season ended.

Harris also returned 40 punts for 517 yards, 47 kickoffs for 1,042 yards, and two missed field goals for 80 yards.

The 25-year-old started his collegiate career with four seasons at West Texas A&M where he recorded 162 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, four defensive touchdowns, 42 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He also registered 61 punt returns for 804 yards and two touchdowns and 53 kick returns for 1,160 yards and one touchdown.

Harris finished his college career at Old Dominion where he recorded 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and 12 pass breakups.