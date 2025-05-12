Saskatchewan Roughriders sign first-round CFL Draft pick DL Ali Saad

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Ali Saad, their first-round pick from the 2025 CFL Draft, to his rookie contract.

The Windsor, Ont. native was selected fourth overall after playing 44 games over four seasons at Bowling Green State. He recorded 78 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and one blocked kick while starting for the Falcons in 2023 and 2024.

Saad was originally a three-star recruit who committed to the University of Minnesota, where he redshirted in 2020. He transferred to Bowling Green in 2021.

The six-foot-two, 282-pound defender ran a 5.20-second forty-yard dash a his pro day with a 1.79-second ten-yard split. He also leaped 30.5 inches in the vertical jump and eight-f00t, 10-inch broad jump.

Saad measured in with hands just over 10 inches, arms a little over 32 inches, and a wingspan just over 77 inches. He did not complete the bench press due to a strained pectoral muscle.

The Canadian pass rusher recently attended rookie mini-camp with the San Francisco 49ers but did not sign an NFL contract. The Riders will open their 2025 season on Thursday, June 5 when they host the Ottawa Redblacks.