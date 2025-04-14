Montreal Alouettes sign Troy standout DB Don Callis

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Don Callis.

The six-foot, 184-pound defender recorded 26 total tackles, four pass knockdowns, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during the 2023 season at Troy University, a Division I program located in Alabama.

The native of Los Angeles, Calif. started his collegiate career at East Central University, a Division II program located in Ada, Okla. He played 27 games for the team, recording 77 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 20 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Callis participated in rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed with the Green Bay Packers, though he was waived with an injury settlement during training camp.