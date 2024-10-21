Minnesota Vikings release Canadian TE N’Keal Harry

The Minnesota Vikings have released Canadian tight end N’Keal Harry.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound target was originally selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the team at wide receiver before being traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harry played seven games with the Bears in 2022 and made seven catches for 116 yards and one score. He wasn’t retained as a free agent following the end of the season.

The 26-year-old signed with the Vikings last season and dressed for nine games, though he didn’t record any statistics. He was converted to tight end in training camp earlier this year.

Harry was born in Toronto, Ont. before moving to the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a child. He was later raised by his grandmother in Arizona and attended Arizona State University for three seasons, catching 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns over 37 career games.

The Vikings (5-1) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Thursday, Oct. 24 with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. EDT.