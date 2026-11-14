Laval Rouge et Or QB Victor Charland wins RSEQ Most Valuable Player

Photo courtesy: Mathieu Belanger/Laval Rouge et Or.

The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) has unveiled its 2026 major award winners, headlined by Laval quarterback Victor Charland.

The Rouge et Or pivot, who took over from Arnaud Desjardins this season, won the Jeff Russell Trophy as the conference’s most valuable player. He completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,088 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception while leading Laval to an 8-0 record.

Laval linebacker Justin Cloutier was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player. He amassed 36.5 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in eight games.

McGill quarterback Elliott Drapeau was honoured as the conference’s Rookie of the Year after completing 51.1 percent of his passes for 2,158 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Laval offensive lineman Samuel Cahill received Most Outstanding Lineman honours, while Glen Constantin of the Rouge et Or was named Coach of the Year for the third time in a row. Concordia’s Emilie Pfeiffer Badoux earned Assistant Coach of the Year recognition and McGill receiver Charles Barakett won the Leadership and Community Service Award.

All winners will now be finalists for the equivalent U Sports national awards. Laval kicker Felipe Forteza was named Special Teams Player of the Year and McGill defensive back Brian Milien earned Defensive Rookie of the Year, for which there are no national equivalents.

The Laval Rouge et Or will host the Montreal Carabins in the Jacques Dussault Cup on Saturday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The winner of the game will advance to play the Canada West champion in the Uteck Bowl national semi-final.