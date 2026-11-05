Laval Rouge et Or dominate 2026 RSEQ all-star selections

The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) has unveiled its 2026 all-star team, headlined by an overwhelming contingent from Université Laval.
15 of the 29 players selected suited up for the Rouge et Or, representing more than 50 percent of the list selected by the league’s head coaches. That included quarterback Victor Charland, who completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,088 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception while leading Laval to an 8-0 record.
The Université de Montréal Carabins (6-2) finished with five all-stars, followed by four for the Concordia University Stingers (3-5), two for the McGill University Redbirds (5-3), two for the Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or (1-7), and one for the Bishop’s University Gaiters (1-7).
The RSEQ’s individual award winners will be unveiled at a press conference on Friday, November 13, at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will be held on the campus of the host university of the Jacques-Dussault Cup final. A full list of all-star selections can be found below.
2026 RSEQ ALL-STARS
Quarterback – Victor Charland – Université Laval*
Running back – Jerry Momo – Université McGill*
Running back – Mathieu Roy – Université Laval
Fullback / Hybrid player – William Tremblay – Université Laval*
Receiver – Enrique Jaimes Leclair – Université de Montréal
Receiver – Olivier Cool – Université Laval
Receiver – Guillaume Cauchon – Université Laval
Receiver – Ély Rivest – Université Concordia
Center – Samuel Cahill – Université Laval*
Guard – Benjamin D’Amours – Université de Montréal
Guard – Alexendre Masri-Fliss – Université Laval
Offensive Tackle – Matisse St-Germain – Université de Montréal
Offensive Tackle – Justin Frattaroli – Université Concordia
Defensive Ends – Emilio Vidali – Université Concordia
Defensive Ends – Benjamin McDougall – Université de Montréal
Defensive Tackles – Christopher Fontenard – Université de Montréal
Defensive Tackles – Christophe Lévesque – Université Laval
Linebacker – Justin Cloutier – Université Laval*
Linebacker – Philippe Bouthot – Université McGill
Linebacker (cover) – Christopher St-Hilaire – Université Laval
Cornerback – Jean-Sébastien Lamothe – Université Concordia
Cornerback – Emil Barthélémy – Université Laval
Halfback – Philippe Champagne – Université Laval*
Halfback – Alex MacDonald – Université Bishop’s
Safety – Benjamin Nadon – Université Laval
Kicker – Felipe Forteza – Université Laval*
Punter – Felipe Forteza – Université Laval*
Return specialist – Carl-Émile Dubois-Farrar – Université de Sherbrooke
Rush/Cover specialist – Thomas Desrosiers – Université de Sherbrooke
The Jacques-Dussault Cup semi-finals will both be played on Saturday, November 7, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. McGill will visit Montréal, while Laval hosts Concordia. Both games will be broadcast live on TVA Sports at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET.
The two winning teams will play for the Jacques-Dussault Cup on Saturday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on the home turf of the team that finished higher in the regular season standings.