Laval Rouge et Or dominate 2026 RSEQ all-star selections

Photo: Laval Rouge et Or

The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) has unveiled its 2026 all-star team, headlined by an overwhelming contingent from Université Laval.

15 of the 29 players selected suited up for the Rouge et Or, representing more than 50 percent of the list selected by the league’s head coaches. That included quarterback Victor Charland, who completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,088 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception while leading Laval to an 8-0 record.

The Université de Montréal Carabins (6-2) finished with five all-stars, followed by four for the Concordia University Stingers (3-5), two for the McGill University Redbirds (5-3), two for the Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or (1-7), and one for the Bishop’s University Gaiters (1-7).

The RSEQ’s individual award winners will be unveiled at a press conference on Friday, November 13, at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will be held on the campus of the host university of the Jacques-Dussault Cup final. A full list of all-star selections can be found below.

2026 RSEQ ALL-STARS

Quarterback – Victor Charland – Université Laval*

Running back – Jerry Momo – Université McGill*

Running back – Mathieu Roy – Université Laval

Fullback / Hybrid player – William Tremblay – Université Laval*

Receiver – Enrique Jaimes Leclair – Université de Montréal

Receiver – Olivier Cool – Université Laval

Receiver – Guillaume Cauchon – Université Laval

Receiver – Ély Rivest – Université Concordia

Center – Samuel Cahill – Université Laval*

Guard – Benjamin D’Amours – Université de Montréal

Guard – Alexendre Masri-Fliss – Université Laval

Offensive Tackle – Matisse St-Germain – Université de Montréal

Offensive Tackle – Justin Frattaroli – Université Concordia

Defensive Ends – Emilio Vidali – Université Concordia

Defensive Ends – Benjamin McDougall – Université de Montréal

Defensive Tackles – Christopher Fontenard – Université de Montréal

Defensive Tackles – Christophe Lévesque – Université Laval

Linebacker – Justin Cloutier – Université Laval*

Linebacker – Philippe Bouthot – Université McGill

Linebacker (cover) – Christopher St-Hilaire – Université Laval

Cornerback – Jean-Sébastien Lamothe – Université Concordia

Cornerback – Emil Barthélémy – Université Laval

Halfback – Philippe Champagne – Université Laval*

Halfback – Alex MacDonald – Université Bishop’s

Safety – Benjamin Nadon – Université Laval

Kicker – Felipe Forteza – Université Laval*

Punter – Felipe Forteza – Université Laval*

Return specialist – Carl-Émile Dubois-Farrar – Université de Sherbrooke

Rush/Cover specialist – Thomas Desrosiers – Université de Sherbrooke

The Jacques-Dussault Cup semi-finals will both be played on Saturday, November 7, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. McGill will visit Montréal, while Laval hosts Concordia. Both games will be broadcast live on TVA Sports at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET.

The two winning teams will play for the Jacques-Dussault Cup on Saturday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on the home turf of the team that finished higher in the regular season standings.