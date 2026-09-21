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B.C. Lions

3DownNation Podcast: CFL suspends Hagerty, Paredes makes kick, Kelly pauses negotiations

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the CFL suspending Josh Hagerty two games for striking Liam Talbot, Rene Paredes making a 62-yard game-winning walk-off field goal, Chad Kelly pausing contract negotiations with the Toronto Argonauts, a new stadium possibly being built in Halifax, the Montreal Alouettes getting closer to clinching first place in the East Division, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders adding a new quarterback.

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Next Games Friday, September 25

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