High Five: plays that defined Calgary’s walk-off win over Ottawa Redblacks

Photo courtesy: Leah Hennel/CFL.

The Calgary Stampeders knew what they had to do against the Ottawa Redblacks at McMahon Stadium in front of a crowd over 20,000.

Win.

Nothing more, and certainly nothing less.

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It’s what the Stamps will have to do nearly every week down the stretch if they want to keep the hopes of a city that will be hosting this year’s Grey Cup alive.

It took the third-longest kick in CFL history at the buzzer to get there, but the Stampeders pulled a rabbit out of their hat to improve to 6-8 on the season, beating Ottawa 40-38.

They don’t ask how, they only ask how many, but 3DownNation readers are far smarter than that, so you come looking for the how, which I will provide.

Here are the five plays that defined Calgary’s win over the Redblacks.

Lauther misses – 10:46 left in Q1

Of all the things that have gone wrong for the Redblacks in 2026, and there is a very, very, long list, Brett Lauther has been one of a very few bright spots.

In 11 games with the team, the former Roughrider had made 28 of his 29 field goal attempts, which was good for a 97 percent success rate. Lauther hasn’t finished a season above 90 percent since 2018 where he hit that mark exactly in his first full season in Regina.

General manager and head coach Ryan Dinwiddie likely had supreme confidence in his kicker returning with the required points when he sent him out for a 43-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the blustery conditions at McMahon helped to push the ball wide, and too long to be returned, meaning the team scored no points on the drive. The Stampeders got the ball on the 40-yard line, four yards closer to scoring than if Ottawa had taken a knee.

Even though it was his second miss of the season, when you lose a game by two points, that weighs heavy.

Ottawa offside – 7:06 left in Q1

The Stampeders grabbed the ball after the Lauther miss and began marching down the field, eventually scoring a touchdown on a one-yard third down plunge by Quincy Vaughn.

Vaughn probably shouldn’t have had the opportunity, but an untimely offside penalty negated a four-yard loss a few plays earlier, providing the Stampeders a first down by penalty rather than by pigskin play.

Vernon Adams Jr. threw the ball to Jalen Philpot on a second-and-five play that was quickly sniffed out by the Redblacks defence and smothered for a loss, driving Calgary back and bringing up what should have been a field goal.

Instead, the laundry flew for the third time on the drive for offside, and Calgary was handed a fresh set of downs.

Did it take three more plays to get into the end zone? It sure did, but the defence should have already been off the field having successfully shut down one of the league’s premier red zone offences.

Tevin Jones goes long – 00:29 left in Q2

Tevin Jones had been a recent victim of the roster game as the Stampeders ran with a largely national receiving group.

Only Erik Brooks managed to crack the lineup as an American pass catcher. With Dejon Brissett and Ajou Ajou both landing on the six-game injured list the last two weeks, Jones was called back into the lineup. He responded with five catches on eight targets for 102 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown just before the half.

This continued a trend for Calgary.

In 14 games, the team has 17 scoring drives within the last three minutes of the first half, 11 touchdowns and six field goals, with at least one score in every game so far.

They added one of each in this game as Rene Paredes matched a then career-high with a field goal from 57 yards out, just moments before the Jones TD.

Even more impressive is that 12 of those drives are inside the last minute of the half.

“I think we play well when we do our fast football stuff as an offence.” said Adams Jr. after the game when asked about the team’s success in that specific area.

“It’s like you react,” Adams continued “Rather than sitting in the huddle and you have to think about things, fast football, you gotta go and you gotta make things happen. I think we’ve got a lot of our big plays out of fast football this year, and we’re going to keep building on it.

Alexander makes timely stop – 2:49 left in Q4

In a second half that featured both teams trading punches, figuratively being a needed word here now, the Stampeders were holding onto a late three-point lead when Zy Alexander snagged his fifth interception of the season, returning the ball to the Ottawa 23-yard line.

Calgary’s offense sputtered with the ball, and only managed to take 30 seconds off the clock before adding a field goal top take a six-point lead.

On a day where the opposition quarterback threw for five touchdowns, Alexander was playing lights out, making big plays, breaking up passes, and nearly snagged another ball which could have been a pick-six if he had squeezed it.

Everything is wrong in the Calgary secondary right now, but it seemed like this would be the game-sealing play, or at least it did for about 1:32 of game time before Ottawa scored a touchdown on their next drive.

All of this lead up to…

Paredes walks it off – 0:02 left in Q4

I’ve made the bold claim that Rene Paredes is the greatest kicker in CFL history on more than one occasion in my tenure here and Paredes continues to back me up.

Currently suiting up for his 15th season, Paredes found himself injured to start the season and was possibly on that list longer than he needed to be as the Stampeders took a good long look at rookie kicker Jude McAtamny.

Upon being re-inserted into the lineup, El Matador showed why he should have been back the second he felt good enough.

Paredes wound up and hammered a 62-yard walk-off winner as time expired and guaranteed his team yet another victory.

His teammates carried him off the field on their shoulders and as post-game media interviews were taking place, every player who walked by Paredes stopped to high-five, hug, or dap up the oldest player in the locker room and call him the GOAT.

Paredes had to make the long attempt, five yards more than his previous career high, due to a penalty a few plays before that made it third-and-20 when he stepped on the field.

Paredes said after the game that when he saw coaches Dave and Craig Dickenson discussing whether or not the team should try the long kick, he trotted out to get ready for the kick, trying to show the coaches he was ready for that distance.

Next up

Paredes may have saved the Stampeders season with his 13th game-winning buzzer beater.

Lose this one and you could effectively tie a bow on the season and start thinking about next year.

Unfortunately for the Stampeders, that pressure carries right back over to next week, where they face these same Redblacks, this time in Ottawa.

Both BC and Winnipeg had a bye this week, so Calgary did climb half a game closer in the standings and trail both West Division opponents by two points, but each of those teams still has a game in hand.

The only thing Calgary can control in this dogfight for the final two playoff spots in the West is what happens in their games, and will have to duplicate these results, if not the final score for this overweight, late middle aged reporter’s sake.

Win again next week and you start to apply pressure to the Bombers and Lions, both of which are still on the schedule ahead.