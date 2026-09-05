Saskatchewan Roughriders down two linebackers for Labour Day Classic

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without a key defensive starter when they take to the field for the annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday.

Weak-side linebacker Josh Woods has been placed on the one-game injured list after being unable to practice this week due to an ankle issue. Since being acquired as a free agent this offseason, the 28-year-old has been a stalwart for Saskatchewan, recording 42 defensive tackles, a sack, and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Veteran backup and special teams standout Aubrey Miller Jr. has been tapped as Woods’ replacement. In 11 games this season, he has made just two defensive tackles with another 13 on special teams, plus a forced fumble.

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Special teams standout and backup linebacker Nick Wiebe will also be out this week with a knee injury. Canadian safety Jaxon Ford returns to the fold, but will sit behind Nelson Lokombo.

The Riders will be changing things up at the defensive end spot of their own volition, as rookie Desmond Evans has been demoted to the practice roster. Through 11 games, he had recorded 10 defensive tackles, two sacks, and two pass knockdowns, but struggled to finish when given shots at the quarterback. Derick Roberson, who got the start last week, will continue in that role, with recent re-acquisition Aaron Patrick making his return to the Green and White in a depth role. Devin Adams will also make his return to the lineup at backup defensive tackle.

Offensively, Saskatchewan will have promising rookie Johnny Johnson III back after a brief injury hiatus. In seven appearances, he has caught 22 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown. Shemar Bridges, who registered two receptions for 11 yards in his Riders debut last week, will be placed on the reserve roster.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-4) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, September 6, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Blue Bombers got a one-sided upset victory over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Roughriders got a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Argonauts to snap a two-game losing skid.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.