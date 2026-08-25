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Grey Cup champion Derek Parish to sign with Houston Texans

Derek Parish
Photo courtesy: Toronto Argonauts

Former CFL player Derek Parish is signing with the Houston Texans, according to KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson.

The 27-year-old spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 53 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble over 34 regular-season games. He helped the team win the 111th Grey Cup as a rookie.

The native of Pearland, Texas was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent a part of that season on the practice roster, but was cut before dressing for a regular-season game.

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The six-foot-one, 241-pound defender recently played for the UFL’s DC Defenders. Over 10 regular-season games, he made 23 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Parish played collegiately at the University of Houston, where he made 158 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He was named All-AAC in 2021.

The Texans finished second in the AFC South standings in 2025 with a record of 12-5.

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