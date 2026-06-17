Canadian men’s flag football team to play at halftime of Redblacks-Alouettes game

Football Canada

CFL fans will get a taste of flag football when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Montreal Alouettes in Week 4 as the men’s national team will play an intra-squad game at halftime. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The men’s team has nine Quebec-born players, including former Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy, longtime NFL tight end Antony Auclair, and Université Laval product Maxym Lavallée. The squad is also coached by Paul LaPolice, who served as the head coach in Ottawa from 2020 to 2022.

The 16-man roster was set after a selection camp held just prior to Blue Bombers training camp at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. The team is currently in training camp in Chula Vista, Calif. until June 21.

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From there, Canada will compete in the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany. The tournament will serve as the first opportunity for the nation to secure qualification for flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Last year, the Canadian women’s flag football team played against the United States during halftime of a game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

The Montreal Alouettes (2-0) will visit the Edmonton Elks (1-0) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 20 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off an impressive win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Elks spent Week 2 on bye.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 18 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 880 CHED in Edmonton.