B.C. Lions rule out three receivers against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

B.C. Lions/Amun Grewal

The B.C. Lions have ruled out Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy, and Seven McGee for this week’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The team issued an updated injury report on Wednesday.

Berryhill and Cottoy are suffering from thigh injuries, while McGee has an injury to his foot. None of the three players participated in practice this week.

Berryhill made three catches for 46 yards in the team’s season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 27-year-old has played 33 regular-season games over three seasons in Vancouver, making 91 catches for 1,128 yards and eight touchdowns.

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Cottoy caught four passes for 51 yards in Week 2. The veteran has made 277 receptions for 3,396 yards and 17 touchdowns over 95 career regular-season games, all spent in B.C. The 29-year-old joined the team in 2018 after playing in the Canadian Junior Football League with the Langley Rams.

McGee was B.C.’s primary return specialist in 2025 but started at receiver in Week 2, though he didn’t make any receptions before leaving the game due to injury. The 24-year-old returned 53 punts for 516 yards and one touchdown in 2025 along with 48 kickoffs for 1,198 yards.

Keon Hatcher Sr., the team’s top target, has been listed as questionable after he missed Wednesday’s practice due to a thigh injury.

B.C. has also listed Canadian defensive back Patrice Rene (leg) as questionable and American offensive lineman Kory Woodruff (ankle) as available.

The B.C. Lions (0-1) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-1) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, June 19 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a last-minute loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a repeat of last year’s West Final, while the Tiger-Cats are coming off a high-scoring win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 24 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.