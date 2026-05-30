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York Lions hire former CFL linebacker Fraser Sopik as special teams coordinator

Photo: Aru Das/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

York University has hired former CFL linebacker Fraser Sopik to be their special teams coordinator for the 2026 season.

Sopik was selected in the fourth round, 31st overall, during the 2019 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He retired suddenly ahead of the 2025 season after sustaining an injury in training and spent the year as a defensive assistant with the Toronto Argonauts.

“Fraser brings a tremendous amount of experience, leadership, professionalism, and championship pedigree to our program. He has competed and led at every level of football in Canada and understands what it takes to build and sustain a winning culture,” head coach Dexter Janke said in a statement.

“Throughout the interview process, it became clear that Fraser’s values, leadership style, and vision aligned with the direction we are moving in as a program. His ability to connect with people, teach the game and demand a high standard will have a major impact on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

In 71 regular-season games with the Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Argonauts, Sopik recorded 90 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, 45 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, four knockdowns and one fumble recovery. He was a Grey Cup champion with Toronto in 2024.

The native of Toronto, Ont., was a standout U Sports player at Western University from 2015 to 2018. He helped the Mustangs capture a Vanier Cup in 2017, earning the Bruce Coulter Award as the game’s defensive MVP, and won the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s top stand-up defensive player in his final season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Janke’s staff and work with the student athletes within the program,” Sopik said as part of the announcement. “I have no doubt the program is heading in the right direction and am confident that it will be a seamless transition. I am looking forward to building relationships with the team and getting to work.”

York has gone 2-6 in each of their past two seasons under Janke, a noticeable improvement from their previous struggles. The school has not qualified for the OUA playoffs since 2005. The Lions will kick off the 2026 season hosting the Carleton Ravens on August 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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