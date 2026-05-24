Terry Wilson’s departure from Winnipeg Blue Bombers not a ‘rash decision’: Mike O’Shea

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Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea addressed the sudden departure of veteran quarterback Terry Wilson for the first time following his team’s preseason loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, stating that the decision was unexpected but not a knee-jerk reaction.

“(It was) last minute. Something, though, that I don’t think it was a rash decision,” O’Shea explained to the media. “I think these things creep into your mind over time, and then they eventually come to a point where a conversation has to be had.”

Wilson was listed as the Bombers’ third quarterback when the depth chart was unveiled for Saskatoon, but chose to leave the team just hours later. He has since been added to the suspended list, allowing Winnipeg to retain his rights.

The 28-year-old was entering his third season with the Bombers, having completed 12-of-22 passes for 83 yards and one interception in 36 career games. He was expected to compete for the backup job in 2026, but decided to step away after just two weeks of training camp.

“He came to my office. We had a decent conversation,” O’Shea revealed. “It wasn’t short, it wasn’t overly long either, but it was enough to gather some information. He just felt it was time for him to go.”

The reasons behind Wilson’s departure remain unclear. He was the second quarterback to leave Winnipeg of their own volition in as many days, following former Auburn signal caller Payton Thorne out the door.

The Bombers now have just three quarterbacks on the roster: franchise pivot Zach Collaros, Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma, and former UFL MVP Bryce Perkins. Elgersma completed six-of-13 passes for 78 yards and two interceptions in his preseason debut, while Perkins went five-of-nine for 67 yards and one pick.

O’Shea was generally positive when discussing both players’ performances with the media, but did not rule out the possibility of bringing in another passer for the final week of camp.

“We’ll digest this film first, and then see where we’re at,” he said.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play their second preseason game against the B.C. Lions on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.