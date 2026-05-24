Connect with us

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Terry Wilson’s departure from Winnipeg Blue Bombers not a ‘rash decision’: Mike O’Shea

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea addressed the sudden departure of veteran quarterback Terry Wilson for the first time following his team’s preseason loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, stating that the decision was unexpected but not a knee-jerk reaction.

“(It was) last minute. Something, though, that I don’t think it was a rash decision,” O’Shea explained to the media. “I think these things creep into your mind over time, and then they eventually come to a point where a conversation has to be had.”

Wilson was listed as the Bombers’ third quarterback when the depth chart was unveiled for Saskatoon, but chose to leave the team just hours later. He has since been added to the suspended list, allowing Winnipeg to retain his rights.

The 28-year-old was entering his third season with the Bombers, having completed 12-of-22 passes for 83 yards and one interception in 36 career games. He was expected to compete for the backup job in 2026, but decided to step away after just two weeks of training camp.

“He came to my office. We had a decent conversation,” O’Shea revealed. “It wasn’t short, it wasn’t overly long either, but it was enough to gather some information. He just felt it was time for him to go.”

The reasons behind Wilson’s departure remain unclear. He was the second quarterback to leave Winnipeg of their own volition in as many days, following former Auburn signal caller Payton Thorne out the door.

The Bombers now have just three quarterbacks on the roster: franchise pivot Zach Collaros, Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma, and former UFL MVP Bryce Perkins. Elgersma completed six-of-13 passes for 78 yards and two interceptions in his preseason debut, while Perkins went five-of-nine for 67 yards and one pick.

O’Shea was generally positive when discussing both players’ performances with the media, but did not rule out the possibility of bringing in another passer for the final week of camp.

“We’ll digest this film first, and then see where we’re at,” he said.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play their second preseason game against the B.C. Lions on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ first-round pick Nate Demontagnac flashes, suffers injury in Langford preseason loss (& 11 other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

Chase Brice to lead inexperienced B.C. Lions lineup in Vancouver Island preseason game

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks find some depth in 34-16 preseason win over B.C. Lions (& six other thoughts)

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks give offensive starters chance to rebound from ’embarrassing’ scrimmage in preseason opener

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign Virginia Tech running back Terion Stewart, release one

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders move two Canadians to six-game injured list

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders preseason win over Winnipeg

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders playing most projected starters in Saskatoon preseason finale

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea encourages Taylor Elgersma to ‘enjoy himself,’ stop ‘pressing’ after Bombers preseason debut

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Terry Wilson’s departure from Winnipeg Blue Bombers not a ‘rash decision’: Mike O’Shea

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Weather puts damper on offence as Tiger-Cats lose home preseason game to Argos (& six other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Larry Rountree III gets first look in Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ preseason running back battle

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts open preseason with win against rival Hamilton (& five other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly making return to the field in Toronto Argonauts’ preseason clash with Ticats

Ottawa Redblacks

Redblacks get strong quarterback play and other thoughts on Ottawa’s preseason win in Montreal

Ottawa Redblacks

Kalil Pimpleton happy to fill return duties for Ottawa Redblacks if called upon

Montreal Alouettes

Big scare, slow start fells Alouettes in CFL preseason loss to Redblacks (& five other thoughts)

Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes QB Davis Alexander pulled from preseason for ‘precautionary’ reasons, still expected to start Week 1

3DownNation Podcast


From 3DownNation Reporters

Justin Dunk

Montreal Alouettes’ QB Davis Alexander played through torn UCL, fractured elbow at Portland State

John Hodge

Taylor Elgersma hit-and-miss in Winnipeg Blue Bombers preseason loss to Roughriders (& eight other thoughts)

JC Abbott

Mike O’Shea encourages Taylor Elgersma to ‘enjoy himself,’ stop ‘pressing’ after Bombers preseason debut

 


Our Top Stories