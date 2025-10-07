Montreal Alouettes release veteran QB Cameron Dukes, two others

The Montreal Alouettes have released veteran quarterback Cameron Dukes.

The six-foot, 210-pound passer signed with the team in August when McLeod Bethel-Thompson was placed on the six-game injured list. He dressed for three regular-season games and completed one pass for eight yards, though he was recently demoted to the practice roster when Bethel-Thompson returned to the lineup.

The 27-year-old native of Shepherdsville, Ky. made nine starts with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024 while Chad Kelly was suspended, posting a 4-5 record. He completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 1,444 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions and rushed 57 times for 321 yards and four scores.

Dukes originally signed with the Boatmen ahead of the 2023 season, his first in the CFL. He dressed for 18 regular-season games as a rookie, completing 65 percent of his passes for 760 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 35 times for 126 yards and eight scores.

The Alouettes have also cut American receiver Jose Barbon and American offensive lineman Ed Montilus.

Barbon caught three passes for 17 yards with Montreal last season and has spent most of this year on the team’s practice roster. The native of Havana, Cuba had a previous CFL stint with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023, though he didn’t see any regular-season action.

Montilus joined the Alouettes immediately after the 2024 season ended and made the team’s practice roster after training camp. The six-foot-three, 315-pound blocker from Apopka, Fla. played collegiately at the University of North Carolina where he primarily lined up at left guard, making 41 starts.

The Montreal Alouettes (8-7) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-11) at Percival Molson Stadium on Monday, October 13 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past week, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 16 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and TSN 690 in Montreal.