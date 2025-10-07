3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 18

Week 18 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to a close with the three-game slate featuring impressive wins from the Tiger-Cats and Lions, Calgary extend its losing skid to four, the Roughriders come close to clinching first place in the West Division, and Toronto and Ottawa being eliminated from playoff contention.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The front-runner for Most Outstanding Player had another great performance this week, completing 18-of-25 pass attempts for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The 35-year-old native of Katy, Texas now leads the CFL with 4,726 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes, the latter of which is only three scores short of his career-high. With two regular-season games left on the docket, Mitchell has a chance to improve on his personal best as he looks to help Hamilton finish first in the East Division.

Honourable mention: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Defensive player of the week: DL Julian Howsare, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 33-year-old native of Altoona, Pa. embarrassed Toronto’s offensive line on Saturday, recording four tackles and four sacks. The output placed Howsare only one sack shy of tying Hamilton’s all-time single-game franchise record of five, which was set by Tim Cofield in 1993. The six-foot-three, 255-pound defender now has a career-high 11 sacks on the season along with 37 defensive tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Honourable mention: DB Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Special teams player of the week: K Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts

The veteran specialist continues to be arguably the most consistent player on the Boatmen, going a perfect five-for-five on field goal attempts. Two of the boots came from considerable depth as Hajrullahu nailed kicks from distances of 51 and 53 yards. The Western University product also went two-for-two on convert attempts with four kickoffs for an average of 62.0 yards.

Honourable mention: P Mark Vassett, Calgary Stampeders

Breakout player of the week: DL Philip Ossai, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 24-year-old from Conroe, Texas ate up Toronto’s struggling offensive line for four tackles, one tackle for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. The six-foot, 258-pound pass rusher now has 32 defensive tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles over 10 regular-season games with the Tabbies, earning himself a significant role within their rotation at defensive end.

Honourable mention: DB Antoine Brooks Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive line of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

It was a down week for offensive lines across the CFL but Hamilton’s unit of Jordan Murray, Brandon Revenberg, Coulter Woodmansey, Liam Dobson, and Quinton Barrow was solid in a 47-29 win over the Argonauts. Greg Bell rushed 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Bo Levi Mitchell was able to throw for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The Tiger-Cats still allowed two sacks but, again, Week 18 wasn’t the strongest slate for the big men up front.

Honourable mention: Ottawa Redblacks

Coach of the week: HC Buck Pierce, B.C. Lions

The first-year head coach has his team playing their best football at the right time. The Lions are riding a four-game winning streak during which the offence has scored an average of 38.8 points per game and the defence has recorded 13 sacks. B.C. is now in position to host a playoff game thanks to the winning streak, which they’ll look to extend when they return from bye in Week 20.

Honourable mention: DC Brent Monson, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

WHAT JUST HAPPENED The Riders blow a chance to ice the game as Davion Taylor strips Trevor Harris and Bryce Carter returns it the other way!#CFL #Redblacks #RNation

pic.twitter.com/8RqwavXi7Y — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) October 4, 2025

Best play of the week: DL Bryce Carter, Ottawa Redblacks & RB A.J. Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders

This play was sensational for multiple reasons as Ottawa defender Davion Taylor forced Trevor Harris to fumble, popping the ball in the air for Bryce Carter, who caught the ball and sprinted downfield. The defensive lineman appeared destined to score a 98-yard touchdown on the return but running back A.J. Ouellette sprinted back 81 yards to make the tackle. His effort paid off as the Redblacks were forced to kick a field goal three plays later, keeping Saskatchewan’s lead at seven points.

Honourable mention: REC Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Worst play of the week: K Campbell Fair, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The University of Ottawa product made his CFL debut in place of the injured Brett Lauther this past week and struggled, missing both of his convert attempts. His second kick was the one that garnered him this dishonour as the ball was kicked so wide it practically landed in Gatineau. The Roughriders added two free-agent kickers to their negotiation list on Monday, which doesn’t feel like a coincidence after Fair’s performance.

Honourable mention: QB Jarret Doege, Toronto Argonauts

Best game of the week: Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions

This game featured plenty of drama as Vernon Adams Jr. made his return to Vancouver looking to end Calgary’s three-game losing skid. The results didn’t go the veteran quarterback’s way but this was still an entertaining football game as he and Nathan Rourke combined for 717 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. It feels like these two teams are deepening their rivalry, which will grow hotter if they meet again in the West Division playoffs.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

Worst game of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks

Simply put: this was a sloppy football game. The Redblacks made it a one-score game with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter but outside of a couple of electric plays — one of which, a 97-yard punt return from Kalil Pimpleton, was called back due to penalty — this game was forgettable. The loss eliminated Ottawa from playoff contention, while the Roughriders still need one more win to clinch first place in the West Division.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts