St. FX X-Men back on U Sports rankings following win over Acadia

The St. FX X-Men are back on the U Sports football rankings, reaching the No. 10 spot.

The team beat the Acadia Axemen by a score of 20-10 on the weekend to improve to 4-1 and sit second in the AUS standings. Former all-star running back Malcolm Bussey ran the ball 18 times for 182 yards and a touchdown to lead the team to the win.

Sackville, N.S. native Morgan Rae notched 4.5 tackles and two sacks for the X-Men, while Otito Nwaogu and Branden Janotta both picked off Acadia quarterback Michael Linder, who scored his team’s lone touchdown on a two-yard run.

St. FX’s move back onto the rankings bumped the Ottawa Gee-Gees off the list. The Gee-Gees lost the Panda Game for the first time since 2017, falling to the rival Carleton Ravens by a score of 20-14. The team is now 3-3 on the year and has yet to punch a ticket to the OUA playoffs.

The rest of the U Sports rankings remained unchanged with the Laurier Golden Hawks, Western Mustangs, Laval Rouge et Or, Montreal Carabins, Saskatchewan Huskies, Regina Rams, Queen’s Gaels, Bishop’s Gaiters, and Saint Mary’s Huskies in the top nine spots.

For a full breakdown of this past weekend’s U Sports action, click here.