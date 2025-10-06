Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran DB Nafees Lyon

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran defensive back Nafees Lyon.

The five-foot-nine, 184-pound native of Charlotte, N.C. played 10 regular-season games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024, recording 31 defensive tackles, one special teams tackles, and one interception.

The 28-year-old has played 21 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Edmonton Elks and Alouettes, making 114 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

The Roughriders (11-4) are scheduled to host the Toronto Argonauts (5-11) on Friday night.