Edmonton Elks sign former Hamilton Tiger-Cats preseason standout Justin McGriff

The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver Justin McGriff.

The six-foot-six, 215-pound target participated in training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 and 2024, though season-ending injuries prevented him from seeing action during the regular season.

In 2023, McGriff suffered a compound fracture of his right tibia that occurred in an off-field accident just before the beginning of the regular season. In 2024, he suffered a torn ACL and was subsequently released.

The native of Tampa, Fla. caught four passes for 58 yards in a 2023 preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts, playing mostly with the first-team offence.

Ed Hervey, who is currently the general manager of the Edmonton Elks, previously served in the same capacity with the Tiger-Cats.

Prior to making his way up to Canada, McGriff played collegiately at Utah State where he played 33 games and made 80 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Elks have also signed American defensive back Gavin Holmes.

The five-foot-eleven, 185-pound defender finished his collegiate career with two seasons at the University of Texas, where he made 30 total tackles and five passes defended. He previously played at Wake Forest University where he recorded 45 total tackles, 15 pass knockdowns, and two interceptions over three seasons.

The native of New Orleans, La. had a stint with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.