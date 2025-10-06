Corey Mace tells injured DBs Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr. to ‘live in that dang training room’

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were without starting defensive backs Marcus Sayles (knee) and Rolan Milligan Jr. (foot/knee) in practice on Monday and head coach Corey Mace is encouraging both of them to attack their rehabilitation with full force.

“I told both of them to live in that dang training room to give ourselves the best shot (of playing),” Mace told the media in Regina.

“We’ll see how the week progresses but certainly with some of our vets and what we’ve done throughout the season, hopefully you want to see day three (of the practice week). Even last week, Sayles really just got walkthroughs in and we were able to get him out there, so right now, it’s just attack the training facility and make sure we give ourselves the best shot to get out there.”

Sayles recorded two defensive tackles in the team’s recent 20-13 win over the Ottawa Redblacks and left the game in the third quarter due to injury, though he was later able to return. Milligan Jr., who notched three defensive tackles and a pass knockdown, left the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t reenter the game.

Saskatchewan’s secondary has been banged up for the latter part of the regular season with Canadian defensive backs Nelson Lokombo, Jaxon Ford, and Tevaughn Campbell all missing time. Sayles was also unable to play in Week 12 and Week 15 — both of which resulted in losses for the Green and White.

Sayles, who was named All-CFL last year, has recorded 47 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and two interceptions on the year, while Milligan Jr., who is the league’s reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, has recorded 52 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, four interceptions, and one touchdown.

Campbell, who has missed the past three games due to a head injury, was a limited participant in practice on Monday. It seems unclear if he’ll be ready to play this week but Mace was pleased to see him start to get back involved with on-field activities.

“It was nice to get him out here just to see how he’s progressing and it’s the same deal — I think the more reps for him at this point, the better,” said Mace. “If he’s feeling OK to go, then obviously we’ll get him out there.”

Ford (knee) was a limited participant in Monday’s practice, while quarterback Tommy Stevens (knee), receiver Dohnte Meyers (ankle), defensive linemen Micah Johnson (personal) and Shane Ray (shoulder), linebacker Melique Straker (illness), and kicker Brett Lauther (back) were non-participants.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-11) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday, October 10 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a modest win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Argonauts were crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 620 CKRM in Regina.