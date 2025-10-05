B.C. Lions add San Jose State QB Walker Eget to negotiation list

The B.C. Lions have added American quarterback Walker Eget to their exclusive negotiation list.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound pivot is in the midst of his redshirt senior season at San Jose State University. Through five games, he has completed 120-of-194 passes (61.9 percent) for 1,521 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed 13 times for 13 yards while leading the Spartans to a 2-3 record.

Eget committed to San Jose State in 2021, but threw just one pass — an eight-yard completion — while appearing in four games over the next three seasons. He took over the team’s top QB job mid-way through the 2024 season and started the final seven games, completing 188-of-328 passes for 2,504 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 99 yards.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to the negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and many are unaware that their rights have been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.