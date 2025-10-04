B.C. Lions clinch CFL playoff spot with victory over Stampeders

The B.C. Lions have become the fourth CFL team to clinch a spot in the 2025 Grey Cup playoffs.

The Lions booked their ticket with a 38-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night in Vancouver. Nathan Rourke threw for 414 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win, as his team survived a late surge from the Stampeders thanks to a pair of Robert Carter Jr. interceptions.

The victory temporarily moves B.C. into second place in the West Division, though a home playoff game is not guaranteed. The Lions can still technically finish as high as first place in the Division or be forced to crossover to the East Division, depending on how the final three weeks of the season shake out.

This is the fourth straight season that the Lions have qualified for the postseason, though it is their first appearance under the leadership of new head coach Buck Pierce. The franchise has the second-longest active Grey Cup drought in the CFL, having last won a championship in 2011.

B.C. joins Saskatchewan, Hamilton, and Montreal as teams that have officially clinched a playoff spot. Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton remain in contention for the two remaining spots, with Ottawa and Toronto officially eliminated.

The Lions are on a bye next week and will return to the field on Friday, October 17, when they host the Edmonton Elks. They wrap up the regular season on Saturday, October 25, in Saskatchewan.