Toronto Argonauts rule out Anthony Lanier II, change offensive line against Hamilton

The Toronto Argonauts have made three changes in the trenches for when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. The 32-year-old native of Savannah, Ga. has recorded 30 defensive tackles and three sacks over 15 regular-season games this year, setting a new career-high in tackles.

The former Saskatchewan Roughrider will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ricky Correia, who joined the team in July. The six-foot-four, 325-pound native of Fresno, Calif. has made nine defensive tackles in seven career regular-season CFL games. The 23-year-old played collegiately at the University of California where he recorded 105 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

The Argonauts have also made two changes along the offensive line as rookie Hampton Ergle has been promoted from the practice roster to start at left tackle and Sage Doxtater will start at left guard. Ergle made one previous start this season at right tackle in Week 3, while Doxtater missed the team’s last four games due to a head injury.

Brandon Kemp, who is dealing with an adductor injury, and Darius Ciraco, who has been moved to the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch, are both out. Kemp started last game at left tackle before leaving partway through the matchup due to injury, while Ciraco dressed in a depth role.

The Argonauts must win all three of their remaining regular-season games in order to have any chance of making the playoffs this year.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-10) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-6) at BMO Field on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats got crushed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past week, while the Argonauts lost a close one against the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.