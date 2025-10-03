Montreal Alouettes clinch playoff spot, home postseason game

The Montreal Alouettes have reason for celebration during their bye week, as they have officially clinched a playoff spot.

The Ottawa Redblacks’ 20-13 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night punched Montreal’s ticket to the postseason. As the Alouettes can no longer finish lower than second place in the East Division, the result also secured them a home playoff game.

The Alouettes (9-6) have now made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons dating back to 2019. They are just two years removed from a Grey Cup victory in 2023.

Montreal has three games remaining in the 2025 regular season — a home-and-home against the Redblacks, followed by a regular season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. They remain in the hunt for first place in the East as they return to the field on Monday, October 13 for their annual Thanksgiving game against Ottawa.