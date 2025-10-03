Hamilton Tiger-Cats get Jamal Peters back, make left tackle swap against Argonauts

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have reigning All-East Division cornerback Jamal Peters back in the starting lineup when they visit the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

The six-foot-one, 220-pound native of Bassfield, Miss. missed last week’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers due to personal reasons. The 28-year-old has recorded 43 defensive tackles and five interceptions this season, his second with the Tabbies.

Hamilton has also made a change along the offensive line as Jordan Murray will start at left tackle in place of Brendan Bordner, who is uninjured. Murray has been a healthy scratch for the past two months but will be charged with protecting Bo Levi Mitchell’s blindside. The 28-year-old native of Coppell, Texas has played 29 career regular-season CFL games with the Tiger-Cats since his rookie season in 2021.

The Tabbies have also moved Canadian defensive back Patrick Burke Jr. back onto the active roster with 2025 CFL Draft pick Mack Bannatyne being demoted to the practice roster. Burke Jr., who is in his third season with the team out of Wilfrid Laurier University, has made five defensive tackles and 18 special teams tackles over 32 career regular-season CFL games.

Hamilton has also promoted American defensive lineman Jose Ramirez, who signed with the team recently, to the active roster. The six-foot-two, 252-pound defender was a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft. In a corresponding move, fellow defensive lineman Michael Kendricks has been placed on the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-6) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (5-10) at BMO Field on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats got crushed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past week, while the Argonauts lost a close one against the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.