B.C. Lions’ DL Levi Bell fined for high hit on Toronto Argos’ QB Nick Arbuckle

The Canadian Football League has issued three fines from Week 17 action.

B.C. Lions’ defensive lineman Levi Bell has to pay up after delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Nick Arbuckle during a 27-22 win over the Argonauts.

Calgary Stampeders’ offensive lineman Joshua Coker was hit in the pocketbook for delivering a blindside block on Montreal Alouettes’ defensive lineman Lwal Uguak in a 38-20 loss at Percival Molson Stadium. Meanwhile, Stamps’ Canadian receiver Dominique Rhymes has been fined for committing a non-football act and striking Als’ star linebacker Tyrice Beverette.

The health, safety and integrity department manages discipline while CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston rules on suspendible offences. That department includes chief football operations officer Greg Dick, officiating vice-president Darren Hackwood, football operations associate vice-president Ryan Janzen along with health and safety associate vice-president Eric Noivo.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce player fine amounts or if discipline is related to dress code violations, involves teams, staff members or players who have been released.