3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 18

Week 18 of the CFL season is here, and a shortened three-game slate has two teams poised to clinch a playoff spot, another ready to seal a home game, and a final club on the brink of elimination.

B.C.-based reporter J.C. Abbott remains in front for our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has a strong lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 18 in the CFL.

Friday, October 3: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks (+3) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Ottawa Redblacks are short home underdogs to the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at TD Place Stadium. Saskatchewan is coming off back-to-back losses, but is still in prime position to finish first in the West Division and can potentially clinch a home playoff game with a victory this week (and a B.C. loss). Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker will make his much-anticipated return to the lineup, while embattled kicker Brett Lauther will finally watch from the sidelines. Meanwhile, the Redblacks can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and appear to already be in next-year territory after trading former All-CFL defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV to Calgary earlier this week.

ABBOTT: The Redblacks have already waved the white flag.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Saskatchewan fumbled an opportunity last week against Edmonton. This week, they take care of business and officially eliminate the Redblacks.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Saskatchewan should win, but with the Redblacks coming off a bye, a dead cat bounce isn’t out of the question.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: The Riders need this win. Not for any standings reasons — they can technically survive that — but a loss would be really bad for the vibes.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders have to bounce back. They should against a team that’s already planning next year.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Roughriders need this game, while Ottawa is in next-year territory.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: Sask bounces back after last week to keep first more secure.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan, Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders have stumbled lately, but this is a spot for them to get right. I expect a big bounce back, especially for the offence.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: The Redblacks are about to be eliminated, but sometimes that will loosen teams up and help them do better. It won’t be enough, though.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: The Riders need to get right before the playoffs, and Ottawa is the perfect opponent to help them work out their issues.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 9, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 9, Ottawa 1.

Saturday, October 4: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (+1.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Toronto Argonauts are short home underdogs to the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon. They’ll look to overcome a suspect offensive line and keep their playoff hopes alive in front of Doug Flutie and Jim Kelly, who will be in town for Toronto’s ‘Future of Football’ celebration in partnership with the Buffalo Bills. The rival Tabbies come storming up the QEW after an embarrassing blowout loss last week, and will be looking to spoil the final pro football game in Toronto until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes next July.

ABBOTT: Toronto’s home fans deserve a good send-off before their team abandons them next year. They won’t get it.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: I want to pick Hamilton, and the stats say we probably should pick Hamilton. That’s why the correct pick in 2025 is…

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: Hamilton should win this game, but the Argos always seem to play them tough at home.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: This is always a weird series where the lesser team seems to win.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos will want to hurt Hamilton one last time before most likely missing the playoffs

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: This feels like a get-right game for the Tabbies as Toronto’s offensive line has been decimated by injuries.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: Hamilton seems to be going the wrong way, and have bad Labour Day memories. Toronto sneaks it out

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: These seem like teams trending in opposite directions, but I don’t see the Ti-Cats being that bad two weeks in a row.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: This looks like a really tight line when it shouldn’t be. Look for a high-scoring affair where the Cats should ultimately prevail and cover.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: Hamilton will be hot under the collar after being decimated in Winnipeg. Toronto has regressed since their late-game Labour Day heroics. The Tabbies shake off a bad week and get right against their biggest rival.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 5, Toronto 5.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 5, Toronto 5.

Saturday, October 4: Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions (-3.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The B.C. Lions are home favourites over the visiting Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night at BC Place Stadium, after blowing their rival out two weeks. Another victory will sweep the season series, clinch a playoff spot, and temporarily push them into second place in the West Division standings. Meanwhile, the Stampeders are looking to end a three-game losing skid during which their once-dominant defence has given up an average of 40.3 points per game. Receiver Malik Henry and linebacker Marquel Lee, who have missed almost the entire season for Calgary, might be returning for the Stampeders, and the team added veteran pass rusher Lorenzo Mauldin IV via trade, while B.C. is unlikely to have the services of elite left tackle Jarell Broxton.

ABBOTT: Calgary’s defence will be better this time, but not enough to stop Rourke.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: The Lions hammered the Stampeders a few weeks ago, and so 2025 dictates that they will now somehow stumble at home.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: The Vernon Adams revenge game storylines will continue to wait. Give me a Lions team that’s heating up at the right time.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: The Lions scored 27 points in an off week. I’d expect a “bounce back” to the norm.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Lions are on a mission right now. The Stamps are declining.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: An angry Nathan Rourke is a good Nathan Rourke.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: I can’t see B.C. taking their foot off the pedal. Not a repeat of the last meeting, but the same winner

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: I am so interested in this matchup of two evenly matched teams. I think the Stamps bounce back enough to keep it close, not enough to win.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: Getting Lorenzo Mauldin will give the Stamps a badly-needed emotional lift, and B.C. didn’t set the world on fire against the Argos. This should be a really good football game!

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: B.C. is looking like the team I picked to make the Grey Cup before the season. They are putting it together at the right time

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 9, Calgary 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 7, Calgary 3.

2025 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 42-24

HOSKINS — 41-25

McGUIRE — 41-25

BALLANTINE — 40-26

THOMAS — 40-26

HERRERA-VERGARA — 39-27

HODGE — 39-27

KLEIN — 37-29

FILOSO — 34-32

GASSON — 33-33

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 43-23

FILOSO — 36-30

ABBOTT — 35-31

THOMAS — 35-31

HERRERA-VERGARA — 34-32

BALLANTINE — 33-33

HOSKINS — 30-36

KLEIN — 29-37

HODGE — 29-37

GASSON — 28-38