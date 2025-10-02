Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign five, including former Alouettes OL Hunter Poncius

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added five American players to their practice roster, as per the CFL’s transactions wire. They include offensive lineman Hunter Poncius, defensive linemen Matt Jaworski and Kydran Jenkins, linebacker Matthew Jackson, and defensive back Major Williams.

Poncius attended training camp with the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season but was released at its conclusion. The six-foot-eight, 318-pound blocker spent five collegiate seasons at North Dakota State University, suiting up in 40 games. In his final year, the native of Buffalo, Minn. helped the team capture a National Championship.

Jaworski was a four-year standout at Fordham University, an FCS program located in New York City. The six-foot-five, 260-pound native of Buffalo, N.Y. recorded 167 total tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, eight pass knockdowns, six forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks over 41 collegiate games, earning second-team All-FCS selection and being named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Jenkins was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2024 at Purdue University where he made 83 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one pass knockdown. Over 52 collegiate games with the Boilermakers, the six-foot, 256-pound native of Louisville, Ga. recorded 207 total tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Jackson had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, dressing for 11 regular-season games and recording six total tackles. The 26-year-old native of Chicago, Ill. played collegiately at Eastern Kentucky University where he also competed in track and field.

Williams played collegiately at Carson-Newman University, an NCAA Division II program located in Jefferson City, Tenn. The six-foot-one, 190-pound native of Fort Myers, Fla. made 98 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 26 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble over 34 games.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-7) are currently on a bye week after blowing out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 40-3.