RB William Stanback returns to Ottawa Redblacks’ lineup against Riders

The Ottawa Redblacks will have a couple of key performers back in the lineup when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, most notably running back William Stanback.

The 31-year-old ball carrier missed Ottawa’s last game with a back injury, but recovered over the course of the bye and was a full participant for the final two days of practice. In 13 games this season, he has carried 107 times for 510 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 24 passes for 184 yards through the air. Stanback remains listed as a backup behind Canadian Daniel Adeboboye, but is expected to see the bulk of the carries.

Also returning to the lineup is American safety Bennett Williams, who has been out of the lineup since Week 12 with a hamstring injury. In eight games this year, the 26-year-old has recorded 14 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, and two forced fumbles. Field halfback Mark Milton will be absent this week due to personal reasons, with Deandre Lamont bumping over to fill his role.

Punter Richie Leone is back after a personal absence, knocking Noah Gettman out of the lineup. Canadian linebacker James Peter has been re-inserted for depth, and rookie American linebacker Jamie Pettway will make his CFL debut.

Defensive tackle Michael Wakefield is listed as the starter at defensive end in light of the recent departure of Lorenzo Mauldin IV via trade to the Calgary Stampeders. Canadian defensive back King Ambers has been returned to the practice roster, while returner DeVonte Dedmon is a healthy scratch.

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-10) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, October 3 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Riders are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Edmonton Elks, while the Redblacks were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 21 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.