B.C. Lions, Montreal Alouettes eye CFL playoff clinching scenarios in Week 18

Two more CFL franchises can officially clinch postseason berths if the pieces fall into place this week.

The B.C. Lions (8-7) hold their destiny in their own hands when they host the Calgary Stampeders (8-6) on Saturday night in Vancouver. A win would catapult the team into second place in the West Division — at least temporarily — and punch their playoff ticket in the process.

If the Lions fail to deliver, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4) could be rejoicing. After the team clinched a playoff spot in Week 15, a B.C. loss and victory over the Ottawa Redblacks (4-10) on Friday night would result in a home playoff game in Regina.

The Montreal Alouettes (8-7) will have plenty of nerves watching that game as they enjoy their final bye week. A loss from Ottawa against the Riders will officially secure them a playoff spot in the East, officially eliminating the Redblacks in the process.

Ottawa’s fortunes will also hold ramifications for other teams out West, as a defeat on Friday and a loss by the Toronto Argonauts (5-10) at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-6) on Saturday afternoon will guarantee a West Division crossover. B.C., Calgary, Winnipeg (8-7), and Edmonton (6-9) all remain mathematically in contention for that spot.

The Lions and Alouettes both qualified for the postseason in 2024. B.C. fell to the Roughriders on the road in the West Semi-Final, while Montreal was upset by the eventual Grey Cup champion Argos in the East Final.