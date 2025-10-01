Corey Mace would consider resting Trevor Harris if Saskatchewan Roughriders clinch West Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace does not often stray from his 1-0 focus each week but he shared some insight into his future planning.

If the Green and White earn the West Division title and right to host the West Final that goes with it, Mace seems as though he would consider resting his QB1 Trevor Harris.

“We’ll see, I think that depends on how the season goes. There’s been a couple times where that comes into play, depending on what’s happening during the game. I’m going to have to go out there and drag him off the field. He’s a pro and he’s a competitor. A lot of things go into play to making that decision, but we’ll see how things go,” Mace said.

During the Riders’ Week 17 loss to Edmonton, Harris took off out of the pocket after a clear defensive offside penalty and scrambled for nine yards on second-and-seven. He picked up a first down but absorbed an awkward shot to his head from defensive back Chelen Garnes while giving himself up head-first, taking a knee to the helmet. Mace could be seen shaking his head on TSN after that play on the sideline.

The 39-year-old missed Week 4 after taking a head shot against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 3 and came back in Week 6. Harris was out a half-dozen games in 2024 due to a sprained MCL and partially torn ACL in his left knee. His season ended early in 2023 due to a tibial plateau fracture. Despite those setbacks and hits taken in 2025, he has no interest in being rested.

“No. I sat 13 games in 2023 and I sat six last year, that’s plenty. If we’re lining up and we’re playing, I want to play. There was a few week stretch where I was struggling a little bit, but I feel tons better right now,” Harris said.

“Got some needling done from our training staff, so I feel a ton better. I’m excited about where I’m at physically right now and can hit the stretch run of the season feeling really, really good. I got a few things worked out throughout the last couple weeks and everything is rounding into form now. I am happy with the way I am feeling.”

The six-foot-three, 212-pound QB has completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,756 yards with 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He’s posted a 9-4 win-loss record as a starter and put the Roughriders in a position to control the team’s destiny with regard to hosting the West Final. The team can clinch a home playoff game with a win this week, then would need to further separate themselves from the Calgary Stampeders to clinch first place.

The Riders travel to the nation’s capital for a matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night at TD Place at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina.