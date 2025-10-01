Canadian women’s flag football team to play USA at halftime of NFL game

The Canadian women’s national flag football team is taking on the United States of America at halftime of this week’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

“Team Canada is so excited to take the field at the Bills halftime,” said quarterback Sara Parker in a statement. “The NFL stage gives us the chance to highlight the sport of flag football, display the skills of our athletes, and inspire girls everywhere by showing them that they can play football, too.”

“We are deeply honoured and grateful to the Buffalo Bills for this incredible opportunity,” said head coach Rachel Lessard. “Playing under the stadium lights, stepping on this famous field in front of such a passionate crowd, will be a moment our athletes will cherish forever. It’s more than a game, it’s a symbol of unity, respect, and the shared love of sport between our nations.”

Team Canada recently won silver at the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Americas Flag Football Continental Championship in Panama. The squad trailed Mexico by a score of 12-0 in the gold medal game when lightning and rain caused the matchup to be postponed and eventually cancelled. According to IFAF rules, a team is declared the winner if they’re up by 12 or more points at the time of a game’s cancellation.

Team USA has won the last three IFAF Flag Football World Championships, while Team Canada won gold in 2010 and 2014.

“I would like to thank the Bills organization for bringing this to life and for putting together an amazing weekend for our athletes,” said Football Canada executive director Kevin McDonald. “This event highlights not only the dedication and commitment of our athletes, but also the work of our entire community in building the sport of flag football around the world.”

“The growth of the game has been remarkable, and this showcase is another milestone as we continue to elevate flag football on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.”

“The Buffalo Bills are proud supporters of flag football participation, growth, and development in our community, both in the United States and Canada, and are thrilled to host this first-of-its-kind opportunity to highlight some of the best flag football players in the world in advance of the flag football Olympic debut during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles,” wrote the team in a statement.

The Patriots and Bills will face-off on Sunday, Oct. 5 with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. EDT. New England is 2-2 to start the season, while Buffalo remains undefeated at 4-0.