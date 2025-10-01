B.C. Lions release three, including part-time starter Ilm Manning

The B.C. Lions have released American offensive lineman Ilm Manning, who made five starts at guard for the team this season.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound blocker had NFL stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks prior to signing with the Lions. He played 62 collegiate games at the University of Hawaii where he was named first-team All-Mountain West as a senior.

The native of Glendale, Ariz. was moved to B.C.’s practice roster this past week. Dejon Allen, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2023, is expected to return from an arm injury in the relatively near future.

The Lions have also released American defensive lineman Celestin Haba and American defensive back Cam Stone.

Haba dressed for three games with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this season, recording three defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. The 26-year-old native of Columbia, S.C. joined B.C.’s practice roster last month following his release from the team but didn’t see any regular-season action.

The six-foot-one, 250-pound defender recorded 18 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023 and 2024.

Stone started two games for the Lions at cornerback this season and recorded six defensive tackles. The 24-year-old native of Angleton, Texas played collegiately at the University of Hawaii and University of Wyoming.

The B.C. Lions (8-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-6) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders suffered a one sided loss to the Montreal Alouettes this past week, while the Lions came away with a close win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.