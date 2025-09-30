Saskatchewan Roughriders sign four, including QB Brayden Schager

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed four American players to their expanded practice roster, including quarterback Brayden Schager, running back Marcus Major Jr., and linebackers Tuasivi Nomura and Alphonzo Tuputala.

Schager played collegiately at the University of Hawaii where he completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 9,096 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions over 42 collegiate games. The six-foot-three, 220-pound native of Dallas, Texas went 13-24 as a starter with the Rainbow Warriors and rushed for 259 yards with six scores.

Major Jr. recently had a stint with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot, 220-pound ball-carrier played collegiately at the University of Minnesota and University of Oklahoma, rushing for a total of 1,185 yards, catching 43 passes for 321 yards, and scoring 14 touchdowns over 47 games.

Nomura had a recently stint with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-one, 221-pound defender played collegiately at Fresno State University and the University of Southern California, recording a combined total of 158 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five pass knockdowns, one sack, and one forced fumble over 54 games.

Tuputala recently had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-two, 203-pound defender played collegiately at the University of Washington where he made 221 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and one interception over six seasons. He received the Guy Flaherty Award in 2024, which is given to the team’s most inspirational player.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (4-10) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, October 3 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Riders are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Edmonton Elks, while the Redblacks were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 21 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.