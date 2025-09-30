‘Jeopardy!’ uses legendary QB Doug Flutie in CFL clue

The Canadian Football League got a shoutout on Jeopardy! on Monday and used arguably the greatest player in league history in the process.

Under the category of ‘Second Chance QBs,’ Hollywood actor Glen Powell, who is the co-creator and star of the new quarterback-centred television show Chad Powers, read the following clue worth $600.

“Released by the Patriots, supposedly too-small Doug Flutie won three Grey Cups and was the Most Outstanding Player in this league six times. Doug even came back to the Pats and made the NFL’s first successful drop kick since 1941.”

Flutie played for the B.C. Lions, Calgary Stampeders, and Toronto Argonauts from 1990 to 1997, throwing for 41,355 yards, 270 touchdowns, and 155 interceptions, and rushing for 4,660 yards and 66 scores. He is a member of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame, and Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

The 62-year-old recently appeared in Toronto when the partnership between Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and the Buffalo Bills was unveiled at BMO Field.

Flutie will return to the city for the ‘Future of Football’ game on October 4, where fans will receive a free piece of Argos-Bills merchandise and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who is the uncle of Chad Kelly, will also make an appearance. According to MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley, the Argonauts are expecting their largest crowd of the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats set to visit.

Oh, and the Jeopardy! clue was answered successfully by returning champion Prasad Patil, who finished the episode in second place.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-10) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-6) at BMO Field on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats got crushed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past week, while the Argonauts lost a close one against the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.