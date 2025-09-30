Canadian OL Kyle Hergel does fourth NFL workout

Canadian offensive lineman Kyle Hergel worked out for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge.

This marked the fourth workout for Hergel in three weeks as he’d also recently worked out for the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills.

Hergel’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who selected him in the first round of the 2024 CFL Draft. The team has indicated that it’s in communication with Hergel in case he chooses to sign a contract up north.

The six-foot-three, 302-pound blocker dressed for eight regular-season games with the New Orleans Saints last year, playing 45 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps.

The 25-year-old originally joined the team as a free agent after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hergel participated in training camp with the Saints earlier this year but was released amid final roster cuts.

Hergel played his final collegiate season at Boston College in 2023 where he was named an All-ACC honourable mention at guard. He spent the two previous seasons at Texas State where he was named third-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

The native of Toronto, Ont. started his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota where he was named the FCS Independent Newcomer of the Year in 2019. Over 54 career collegiate starts, he allowed five sacks and 32 pressures on 1,774 pass-blocking snaps.

